Terry Lockaby was ready for some fried shrimp on Friday afternoon at one of her favorite Kerrville restaurants — LaFours Seafood.
On Friday, for the first time in weeks, Lockaby, and her husband, headed out to eat out — to sit down and eat. With restrictions, LaFours and other restaurants were able to reopen with 50% capacity and Lockaby was one of the landmark restaurant's first customers.
“Absolutely, we were ready to be here,” said Lockaby, who got her fried shrimp, while her husband enjoyed crawfish.
All across Kerr County on Friday, restaurants were switching over from curbside services and take out to accommodate dine-in customers — all within a few hours. This is the result of weeks of lockdown from the coronavirus pandemic.
At Billy Gene’s Restaurant there were plenty of customers, plenty of social distancing and plenty of reminders that hygiene is of heightened importance for all. Some customers wore masks, while the wait staff was reminded by a floor manager to wash their hands every 10 minutes.
Billy Gene’s owner Crystal Smith opened her restaurant, with a commanding view of the Nimitz Lake Reservoir on the Guadalupe River, at 11 a.m. for lunch, but she had people waiting outside at 10:30 a.m. to get in.
“It’s been steady,” said Smith, who along with her husband, Ty, bought the restaurant from Ty’s parents last year. “We do have a lot of regulars. They were the ones who kept us open during all of this.”
For some restaurants, with large occupancy limits the 50% won't feel completely noticeable. At Billy Gene's the occupancy indoors is more than 240 people. Smith said that would be a very packed night.
Billy Gene's tables were spread out and the largest group that's allowed — at any restaurant — is six people.
When it comes to outdoors, there are no limits on occupancy but social distancing is required and large groups are limited.
Back at LaFours, owner Debbie LaFour was getting her steps in to serve about a dozen customers for lunchtime, while her daughter Leigh Ann Krueger was busy taking money from customers who had dined in and who were picking up to go orders.
“We are definitely getting back into this,” LaFour said as she hurried between tables to deliver orders. “I’m glad to see a lot of our customers.”
There was even some politicking going on, Kerrville mayoral candidate David Barker, who would have been in a stretch run against incumbent Mayor Bill Blackbur, was out enjoying some quick-hit meals at multiple restaurants around town.
“We’ve been to several establishments,” Barker said. “We’re trying to pace ourselves.”
Barker said he saw great attendance at the restaurants he visited, and it seemed to him that Kerrville was bustling in a way that it hasn’t seen in a long time.
“Just driving around, you can feel it,” Barker said of the busy streets and businesses. “I think people are feeling responsible and I think people can be trusted.”
Not everything was open, the River Hills Mall was reopening slowly with just a handful of stores open, including Hibbett Sports and Burke’s Outlet. Belk reopened at noon. JCPenney is still closed. Other restaurants and retailers were still working their way through reopening. Chick-Fil-A was still doing a bustling drive-thru business, while across the street Taco Casa had people inside the restaurant for the first time in weeks.
For restaurants across the state they’ve had to adapt quickly to change their business models, as they’ve faced the closure of their dining rooms. Even on Friday, there were some who seemed to be cautious about returning.
At Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q, owners Brenda and Buzzy Hughes were surprised to discover that just as many people wanted takeout from the restaurant as wanted to dine-in. For years, the couple’s restaurant along Francisco Lemos and Schreiner streets has been a place to enjoy food, conversations and an occasional cold beer.
Today, takeout ruled.
“Busy, with three exclamation points,” said Brenda Hughes, who added that there seemed to be a lot of customers who weren’t quite ready to come inside and sit down.
Just five minutes before Buzzies opened at 11 a.m., they finished installing a custom-made shield around the entire serving line. Napkin dispensers and hand sanitizers were at a station for customers to utilize, but for the most part everything has been smooth.
There is one underlying fear for some restaurant owners — food supply.
Buzzy Hughes said even bread has been a little bit difficult to come by, and Smith said she’s in constant communication with her meat suppliers. There are concerns about shortage of beef, chicken and pork after COVID-19 has rampaged through meat processing plants across the country. More than 5,000 people have been sickened by the illness and 13 people have died.
Buzzy Hughes said he hasn’t had problems with his supply but is keeping a close watch on the situation.
On Wednesday, H-E-B announced limits on what consumers could purchase when it came to beef, poultry or pork. All of this in the wake of shutdowns of processing plants across the country. The limits are:
Ground beef – limit 2 packages
Beef, chicken, pork, turkey – limit 2 packages, combined total (not two of each)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.