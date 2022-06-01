Due to the current uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rate, as of Wednesday, June 1, Peterson Health will scale up the use of wearing masks in the hospital.
At Peterson Regional Medical Center, over the past month, there has been an averaged of four hospitalizations per day with a high of five and 5% positivity rate, with a high of 7% at one point. Both data points appear to be trending up, a spokesperson for the hospital said. Additionally, the state’s threshold for alert status on COVID positivity rates is 5%. Kerr County has exceeded this threshold.
Recently, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has updated the language that now stipulates hospitals and health care settings adhere to additional precautions that are intended to mitigate the spread of COVID. According to CMS, Kerr County’s Integrated Community Transmission Level has moved from low to high.
In order to continue to comply with CMS’s additional precautions, Peterson Health announced that it is necessary to institute precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of COVID.
“Since the COVID pandemic, Peterson Health has been fortunate to be flexible with all of the changes that have risen over the past year. There have been periods of strict adherence and periods of relaxing protocols, while always ensuring our patients and community’s best interest and safety,” said Cory Edmondson, president and CEO of Peterson Health.
In March, Peterson removed the mask requirement while maintaining safety measures and following transmission based isolation practices.
“We were thankful for the time we had no masking but we are also accepting of the changes that need to be made in order to keep our staff, patients, visitors, and community safe throughout this ever-changing pandemic,” he said.
As ofWednesday, employees in direct patient care areas or identified health care points will be required to wear masks. Staff will continue to screen and test for COVID upon admission and screen patients or visitors at the front entrance of the hospital and Ambulatory Care Center. All visitors or guests are encouraged to wear masks when in patient rooms or direct patient areas.
Peterson Health will continue to evaluate current data, trends, and CDC recommendations, a spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday. For any updates or changes, go online towww.petersonhealth.com.
