Local government officials will hold a public meeting on Monday where they'll consider making face masks mandatory in Kerr County.
It’s already mandatory, according to a recent order issued by the governor, but local law enforcement officers don’t appear to be enforcing it at this time.
The matter was put on the Monday meeting agenda of the Kerr County Commissioners Court at the request of a private citizen, said Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer.
Hierholzer has declined to enforce the governor’s mask order, calling it unconstitutional and a measure that requires more manpower than the sheriff’s office can spare.
The agenda item states, “Consider, discuss and take appropriate action regarding making masks mandatory in all buildings in Kerr County, as well as outdoor as appropriate, per Governor Abbott’s Executive Order.”
Violating the governor’s order is punishable by a fine, upon the second violation, not to exceed $250, according to the order, which states that a verbal or written warning shall be issued to a first-time offender.
“Every person in Texas shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor public space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person not in the same household,” states the order.
Hierholzer said he wasn’t sure how the county would enforce its own mask order if commissioners opt to pass such a mandate.
Hierholzer said he supports the voluntary wearing of face masks in public.
“I think we all should be wearing them,” Hierholzer said. “We’ll just have to wait and see what they have to say (on Monday).”
