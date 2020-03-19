The interior of the Kerr County tax office is closed to the public until further notice, but staff will handle business over the phone.
The closure is “due to COVID-19,” according to a press release from the office on Thursday.
Effective immediately, there’s also no requirement for a title application to be submitted within a specified time, according to the press release. This means the delinquent transfer penalty does not apply to any title application submitted between March 16 and 60 days after the state provides notice that normal titling services have resumed. Title applications submitted delinquently after 60 days from the state notice will not be assessed a penalty for any period associated with the waiver.
Vehicle registration renewals can be handled mailed to: Kerr County Tax Office, 700 Main St., Suite 124, Kerrville, TX 78028.
Phone numbers and driver’s license number should be included on mailed checks. Renewals can be made over the phone at 830-792-2241. Renewals over the phone can be made with a debit or credit card, but there’s a 2.4% fee. Renewals also can be placed in the drop box at the entrance to the office in the courthouse, 700 Main St. Renewals also can be handled online here.
For property tax questions, call 830-792-2243. To pay property taxes, put payment in the drop box at the office entrance, and include phone numbers on checks, or pay over the phone.
Anyone with questions can call the county at 830-792-2242.
Courts closed until May 8
The Texas Supreme Court, in an order issued Thursday, has prohibited in-person court hearings.
The court’s Third Emergency Order Regarding the COVID-19 State of Disaster means no misdemeanor or felony court hearings are allowed until May 8, although the Chief Justice could extend the order.
Telephonic or video-call hearings can take place, said Lucy Wilke, 216th district attorney.
This means defendants who haven’t made bail will be in jail longer, resulting in a higher cost to counties statewide for the housing and medical care of prisoners. Additionally, fewer court hearings means fewer fines and fees being collected — an interruption to a source of local and state revenue.
DMV offices hit the brakes
On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Department of Public Safety Driver License offices to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The rule, however, doesn’t apply to those seeking commercial driver licenses.
“Our commercial drivers are essential to the consistent flow of goods throughout the state, and we will continue to ensure those seeking an initial CDL can do so,” Abbott said. “Closing driver license offices to those not seeking an initial CDL is another step the state is taking to encourage social distancing in our communities.”
Though expiration dates have been temporarily suspended, those seeking to renew their driver license or personal identification certificate should check the DPS website to see if they are eligible to renew online.
