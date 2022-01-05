Although Kerr County’s active cases of COVID-19 remain low this week, the scenario varies in different areas of the state, prompting Texas Governor Greg Abbott to request from the federal government additional doses of infusion treatments that are proven to be effective in fighting the virus and reducing hospitalizations.
The Kerrville Independent School District has released its latest COVID-19 report, dated Jan. 4, and it reports a spike in reported cases with a total of 57 at all campuses except the Hill Country High School. This is significantly higher than the Dec. 16 report, which showed 10 cases across the district.
The 57 cases are broken down by campus: Tivy High School had 10 cases; Hal Peterson Middle School had three cases; B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School showed four cases; Daniels Elementary had 11 cases; Nimitz Elementary recorded four cases; Starkey Elementary, five cases; Tally Elementary, seven cases; non-campus staff recorded seven cases;, the Early Childhood Center had four cases; and the Disciplinary Alternative Education School recorded two cases.
The latest update from Peterson Health, dated Wednesday, Jan. 4, shows 15 admissions and one patient confined to the ICU. Kerr County reported 46 new positive cases. Death totals remain at 142, where it has been for the past two weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention maintains that the best defense against the COVID-19 virus is a vaccine course, consisting of the initial shot or shots, followed by the booster. Those who have gone through the process, according to the CDC, are 15-25% less likely to contract the virus than those who are not vaccinated.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care, 130 W. Main St., offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays.
To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
