Kerr County has seen its 144th death from COVID-19 as of Friday. This is the second death recorded in the last four days, after a nearly three-week period of no deaths recorded.
Peterson Health reports their admissions are up, with Friday’s total of 32, breaching the 30-count level for the first time since September. Six patients are restricted to the ICU.
Kerr County’s website shows it has seen 102 new positive cases, down slightly from Thursday’s total of 116.
The Kerrville Independent School District reported on Tuesday, Jan. 11, they are experiencing 127 cases across the district.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 98% of the current COVID-19 cases are of the omicron variant, and although the number of cases currently are spiking, the CDC says a downward trend will begin in the coming days. The omicron variant had been detected in most states and territories of the United States, the CDC reported on Dec. 20, saying its rapid spread would mean a surge in January, which is now in full bloom.
The CDC still maintains that the best defense against the virus is a full dose of vaccine and a booster shot. Doctors at the CDC website state that those who have had a full vaccine dose and a booster shot are two to five times less likely to contract the COVID-19 virus.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health is offering self-testing at their latest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There will not be a doctor on location, but an employee will be available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is needed, but an appointment is required, since there will be no walk-ins allowed. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted there.
To make an appointment, go towww.petersonhealth.comand follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those who have, their insurance provider will be billed.
