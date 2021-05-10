Peterson Health is offering a vaccine clinic on Thursday, May 13, to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Anyone wanting the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment on the Peterson Health website at www.petersonhealth.com and click on the link, COVID-19 Vaccine Self-Scheduler.
For those who do not have internet, an email or access to a computer, contact Peterson Health at 830-258-7373, Option 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
