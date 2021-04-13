The Centers for Disease Control has recommended a pause in distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this morning. Peterson Health is following its recommendation and has canceled its vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday.
The self-scheduling vaccine registration link on the Peterson Health website has been closed until further notice. It announced it will make a decision regarding the Thursday, April 22 clinic as more information becomes available. In the meantime, “We will be working toward getting the Moderna vaccine in hopes of re-opening our self-scheduler for future appointments,” Peterson Health said.
The CDC and Food and Drug Administration are investigating reports of clots that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. The clots are reported to have appeared “in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48; there was one death, and all remained under investigation,” as of Tuesday morning, according to The Associated Press.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been distributed to more than 6.8 million in the U.S. The majority of people receiving the vaccine have reported no or mild side effects. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are not affected by the pause.
A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss next steps.
