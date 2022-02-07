The current wave of the omicron variant of COVID-19 seems to have crested and is trending downward, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s director, Rochelle Walensky. Her statement was made Friday, Feb. 4, during a White House briefing.
“Nationally, the case numbers are coming down, which I consider an optimistic trend,” she said. “Cases are already falling in parts of the Northeast. We are starting to see steep declines in areas that were first peaking, so areas of the Northeast, New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut, are really starting to come down.”
William “Dub” Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management coordinator, agrees.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that the latest surge due to the omicron variant is starting to subside. Evidence appears to support that the surge is lessening,” Thomas said. “ I’m going to hold off on saying our positivity rate is decreasing for a week or so. I think many people that probably would have gotten tested stayed home due to the bad weather.”
Lisa Winters, community coordinator for Peterson Health, has a wait-and-see attitude about the omicron wave. She feels that it is a bit too early to tell if the variant spike is passing.
“While our COVID-19 hospital numbers are trending down and positive testing results a bit lower over the weekend, it’s too early to tell if any variants of COVID-19 seem to be passing,” Winters said. “But Peterson Health continues to manage well and provide the very best care to all patients and remain hopeful that the number of cases will start to decrease.”
Peterson Health’s website on Monday, Feb. 7, showed it had 20 COVID-19 admissions. Seven of those were confined to the ICU.
Kerr County reported 27 new positive COVID-19 cases but reports no change in the death total, which remains at 160.
The Kerrville Independent School District reported, as of Tuesday, Feb. 1, there were 78 COVID-19 cases across the district’s schools.
Another development reported by the CDC is from one of its advisory committees, recommending increasing the gap between doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, from the current three or four weeks to eight weeks.
The change would improve the overall effectiveness of the vaccines, they said, and should lower the risk of a rare side effect among some young male patients, aged early 20s to 30s, of Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart.
Dr. Sara Oliver, an epidemiology intelligence service officer with the CDC, said that the longer intervals between shots are expected to reduce the chance of vaccine recipients getting the heart condition.
“Not only does increasing the time between shots reduce the risk of side effects but really helps to increase the effectiveness of the vaccines as well,” Dr. Oliver said.
There have been no official changes ordered in the vaccine schedule from the CDC as of Monday.
Yhe CDC continues to maintain that the best defense against COVID-19 in all its varieties is full vaccination, followed by a booster shot.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health offers self-testing at its newest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There is not a doctor on location, but an employee is available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted at the site.
To make an appointment, go to www.petersonhealth.com and follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those with insurance, their provider will be billed.
