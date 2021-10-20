For the second day in a row, Peterson Health has reported a single-digit number of admissions for COVID-19 patients with seven, one of which has been vaccinated. Five of those patients are currently in the ICU.
Kerr County’s website shows one new positive, the lowest number of positive cases reported in some time.
The death count remains at 127.
“Decreased patient hospitalizations, both locally and regionally, and significantly lower new active cases being reported, plus the increases we’ve seen in our recoveries and in people becoming fully vaccinated, are all great signals that we’re ready to get this surge behind us and move on,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “Please continue to keep up with safety precautions so we can all get back to enjoying life, albeit changed but more in line with what we remember as normal.”
The Kerrville Independent School district has reported on its website that there are six cases across the district’s schools.
BY THE NUMBERS
85 total active cases, a drop of 16 from Monday, Oct. 18
6,265 total recovered cases, an increase of 20
26,152 people (50.91% of the county population) have at least one vaccination
23,017 people (44.81% of the county population) have been fully vaccinated
