Kerr County’s coronavirus cases jumped up with 12 new infections reported over the weekend by Peterson Health, but how those will be assessed by county officials is yet to be determined.
With Peterson’s latest results, the number of cases reported since Sept. 22 are now 38 positive cases. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that Kerr County has 36 positive cases, which would technically end the county’s exemption on not wearing face masks in public.
Since last Tuesday, Peterson Health has seen 10.5% of its tests return as positive, including 12.9% over the weekend. The positivity rate has risen each day in Kerr County, but those are just numbers from Peterson. The actual number may be higher because of the slow reporting by the state.
On Monday, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator Dub Thomas explained the difference in the county’s number of active cases, which stood at just five, versus what Peterson Health reported. Since Peterson’s use of rapid-result antigen tests, state officials only count those as probable active cases and not confirmed cases. In order for it to be confirmed, state contact tracers will have to confirm with the patient.
Last week, Peterson Health explained that it used antigen tests in order to get faster results of those who may be symptomatic. Antigen tests are widely used, approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Federal Drug Administration, and are about 86% accurate. They are known to produce false negatives. The molecular test, or the PCR test, is considered to be the most accurate is the accepted standard by Texas officials.
This battle, however, over the real number of active cases is not one isolated to Kerr County, but is being waged across the state. On Friday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Rivenburg said the antigen tests should be included in the numbers in order to have a better understanding of how coronavirus is spreading in his city.
While Peterson officials weren’t consulted about the change in reporting, Thomas and Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly praised the work of Peterson Health and its effort to combat the virus in the community.
