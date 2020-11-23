Peterson Health reported a record number of people to test positive for coronavirus on Monday with 41, along with another death at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
For those who were screened at Peterson, 24% of the results from the weekend came back positive. Since Nov. 1, Peterson Health has had 245 people test positive for coronavirus, but Monday’s numbers were the most to return positive during the pandemic. In July, Peterson had a one-day surge of 33 positive tests.
In addition to the large numbers, at least five people were hospitalized as a result of the virus driving Peterson Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 census back to 15, which ties the hospital’s record.
For the month of November, the positivity rate is about 13%.
There were no details about the death of the patient — the hospital’s fourth. At least six people have died from the virus in November. Kerr County’s death toll is 21 people at local hospitals, along with eight at two Kerrville nursing homes — Waterside and Hilltop Village.
On Monday, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission released its two-week delayed data about the virus in nursing homes and it continues to show the scale of the outbreak at Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation, where at least seven patients have died. Between staff and patients at the Water Street facility, 116 people tested positive for the virus as of Nov. 9, including 82 of 100 patients.
Highly disappointed in Friday's community update. Just lip service. What about a city campaign to stop the spread? Get the Chamber involved. Post signs in all member facilities that follow the guidelines. How about having a covid abatement day and have city employees visit various sites promoting the guidelines? What about a big public service ad in thenewspaper? Ask churches to promote th guidelines. Or is the city promoting herd immunity? If so, they are doing a great job.
