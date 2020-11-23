Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Peterson Health reported a record number of people to test positive for coronavirus on Monday with 41, along with another death at Peterson Regional Medical Center. 

For those who were screened at Peterson, 24% of the results from the weekend came back positive. Since Nov. 1, Peterson Health has had 245 people test positive for coronavirus, but Monday’s numbers were the most to return positive during the pandemic. In July, Peterson had a one-day surge of 33 positive tests. 

In addition to the large numbers, at least five people were hospitalized as a result of the virus driving Peterson Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 census back to 15, which ties the hospital’s record. 

For the month of November, the positivity rate is about 13%. 

There were no details about the death of the patient — the hospital’s fourth. At least six people have died from the virus in November. Kerr County’s death toll is 21 people at local hospitals, along with eight at two Kerrville nursing homes — Waterside and Hilltop Village. 

On Monday, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission released its two-week delayed data about the virus in nursing homes and it continues to show the scale of the outbreak at Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation, where at least seven patients have died. Between staff and patients at the Water Street facility, 116 people tested positive for the virus as of Nov. 9, including 82 of 100 patients. 

Peterson Health Covid-19 Testing Results

Date Positive cases Tests conducted Total tests Hospitalized Positivity Rate
Nov. 23 41 170 10175 15 24.1%
Nov. 20 13 107 10005 10 12.1%
Nov. 19 17 121 9898 15 14%
Nov. 18 20 105 9777 13 19%
Nov. 17 19 124 9672 11 15.3%
Nov. 16 23 172 9548 8 13.3%
Nov. 13 13 91 9376 12 14.2%
Nov. 12 10 105 9285 12 9.5%
Nov. 11 6 74 9180 12 8.1%
Nov. 10 12 227 9106 12 5.2%
Nov. 9 18 117 8879 14 15.3%
Nov. 6 5 94 8762 10 5.3%
Nov. 5 5 119 8666 11 4.2%
Nov. 4 3 94 8547 10 3.1%
Nov. 3 9 109 8453 12 8.2%
Nov. 2 13 192 8344 10 6.7%
Oct. 30 7 102 8152 9 6.8%
Oct. 29 7 43 8050 7 16.2%
Oct. 28 6 52 8007 4 11.5%
Oct. 27 4 85 7955 5 4.7%
Oct. 26 12 145 7870 8 8.2%
Oct. 23 4 38 7725 10 10.5%
Oct. 22 4 100 7687 7 4%
Oct. 21 11 92 7587 8 11.9%
Oct. 20 12 114 7495 8 10.5%
Oct. 19 10 103 7381 3 9.7%
Oct. 16 7 71 7278 2 9.8%
Oct. 15 3 51 7207 1 5.8%
Oct. 14 15 60 7156 3 25%
Oct. 13 9 104 7096 3 8.6%
Oct. 9 1 44 6908 3 2.2%
Oct. 8 10 70 6864 4 14.2%
Oct. 7 5 79 6794 3 6.3%
Oct. 6 12 111 6715 2 10.8%
Oct. 5 6 154 6604 2 3.8
Oct. 2 4 32 6450 3 12.5
Oct. 1 5 54 6418 3 9.2
Sept. 30 4 67 6364 4 5.9
Sept. 29 4 53 6297 5 7.5
Sept. 28 12 93 6244 3 12.9
Sept. 25 7 62 6151 4 11.2
Sept. 24 5 67 6089 4 7.4
Sept. 23 5 72 6022 2 6.9
Sept. 22 2 145 5950 2
Sept. 21 7 UNK UNK UNK
Sept. 18 2 12 5805 1
Sept. 17 2 127 5793 1
Sept. 16 0 29 5666 1
Sept. 15 7 70 5637 0
Sept. 14 2 116 5567 2
Sept. 11 0 62 5451 0
Sept. 10 0 68 5389 1
Sept. 9 3 74 5321 2
Sept. 8 2 108 5247 1
Sept. 4 1 51 5139 1
Sept. 3 2 71 5088 1
Sept. 2 1 78 5017 0
Sept. 1 5 93 4939 1
Aug 31 2 70 4846 0
Aug 28 0 50 4776 2
Aug 27 0 28 4726 3
Aug 26 1 51 4698 5
Aug 25 4 41 4647 5
Aug 24 3 82 4606 3
Aug 21 3 28 4524 2
Aug 20 3 66 4496 2
Aug 19 2 44 4430 0
Aug 18 1 41 4386 0
Aug 17 2 48 4345 2
Aug 14 3 38 4297 1
Aug 13 2 45 4259 2
Aug 12 4 63 4214 3
Aug 11 5 62 4151 6
Aug 10 3 90 4089 3
Aug 7 4 42 3999 3
Aug 6 1 38 3957 5
Aug 5 1 41 3919 5
Aug 4 3 49 3878 5
Aug 3 3 62 3829 6
July 31 7 17 3767 7
July 29 5 39 3660 8
July 28 8 49 3621 8
July 27 10 85 3572 7
July 24 1 58 3487 6
July 23 10 67 3429 6
July 22 2 155 3362 6
July 21 9 2 3207 7
July 20 17 95 3205 4
July 17 3 23 3110 6
July 16 10 158 3087 6
July 15 3 95 2929 7
July 14 UNK
July 13 13 145 2834 6
July 10 12 71 2689 7
July 9 12 75 2618 6
July 8 10 65 2543 6
July 7 1 73 2478 2
July 6 33 185 2405 2
July 2 6 72 2220 2
July 1 11 72 2148 3
June 30 0 83 2076 1
June 29 27 134 1993 2
June 26 2 81 1859 0
June 25 2 80 1778 0
June 24 10 1698 0
Before June 24 53 1583

James WESSELING

Highly disappointed in Friday's community update. Just lip service. What about a city campaign to stop the spread? Get the Chamber involved. Post signs in all member facilities that follow the guidelines. How about having a covid abatement day and have city employees visit various sites promoting the guidelines? What about a big public service ad in thenewspaper? Ask churches to promote th guidelines. Or is the city promoting herd immunity? If so, they are doing a great job.

