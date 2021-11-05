Due to dwindling COVID-19 numbers, Peterson Health will no longer be reporting daily on the number of admissions to the hospital. There has been no decision as yet if they will be doing weekly or monthly reports.
Kerr County reports seven new positives, with none of those seven vaccinated, and no new deaths for a total of 135.
“Region 8’s COVID-19 cases are down to 3.6% of hospital capacity, the lowest it has been in many months,” said William “Dub” Thomas, Kerr County emergency management coordinator.
The Kerrville Independent School District has not updated its website since Thursday, Oct. 28, but is reporting there are four cases across the district, centered in two schools: Nimitz Elementary with three cases and Tally Elementary with one case.
VACCINATION LOCATIONS
- H-E-B on Main Street,830-896-0227
- H-E-B on Sidney Baker Street,830-792-5465
- Walmart on Junction Highway, walk-ins accepted,830-896-5511
- Peterson Urgent Care on Main Street — Weekly time slots are available at 7:30-8:30 a.m., 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturday. Appointment required. Call 830-258-7373, option 2.
- Kerrville VA Hospital — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday,in the reception hall of the main building.
For those who want to get the booster shot, Pfizer is available at most locations
The Moderna booster is now available for those age 65 and older and people under 65 with underlying conditions. Check with your pharmacy or doctor to check availability.
