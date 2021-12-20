Kerr County officials have reported one additional death from COVID-19, bringing the total to 142. Peterson Health reported on its website on Friday, Dec. 17. There are a total of five admissions, with one patient assigned to the ICU.
The Kerrville Independent School District report, on Thursday, Dec. 16, reported there are 10 cases of COVID-19 district wide, with five cases at Tivy High School, four at Nimitz Elementary and one case at Tally Elementary. Reporting on district-wide cases is suspended for the duration of the schools’ Christmas break and will resume the second week of January 2022.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 am and 4:30-5:30 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8:00-9:00 am Saturday.
Call to Make Appointment at 830-258-7373, Option 2. They are located at 130 West Main Street.
