COVID-19 cases across the Kerrville Independent School District have risen to nearly 300, according to the website tracker provided by the district, dated Wednesday, Jan. 19. However, there are no plans to close the schools at this time, according to Lauren Jette with KISD.
Just this week the Ingram Independent School District stretched it's Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Monday, Jan. 17, to include Tuesday and Wednesday, for a deep clean and disinfecting of the schools, due to an upswing of cases there.
“We don’t anticipate any closures for COVID-19 at this time,” said Jette.
Cases of COVID-19 are spread across all of the KISD campuses with numbers ranging from the mid 20s, to the 30s and 40s, and with Tivy High School topping the list with 68 cases reported. Other schools reporting include Hill Country High School with seven cases; Hal Peterson Middle School, 38 cases; B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School, 13 cases; Daniels Elementary, 41 cases; Nimitz Elementary, 25 cases; Starkey Elementary, 47 cases; Tally Elementary, 34 cases; Early Childhood Center, 17 cases and the DAEP, three cases.
One positive note in the COVID-19 reports is that there were no new deaths reported Wednesday or Thursday, so the total remains at 145.
Peterson Health reports new COVID-19 numbers Monday, Wednesday and Friday, so their website retains Wednesday’s numbers of 28 admissions with seven patients confined to the ICU.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 18, the public can order free at home tests through a new federal testing initiative. Order the free test at www.covidtests.gov. Up to four tests may be ordered per household and will be delivered through the U.S. Postal Service.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health is offering self-testing at their latest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There will not be a doctor on location, but an employee will be available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required, since no walk-ins are allowed. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted there.
To make an appointment, go to www.petersonhealth.com and follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those who have, their insurance provider will be billed.
