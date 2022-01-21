COVID-19 cases are on the rise again at Peterson Regional Medical Center, with 33 hospital admissions as of Friday, and seven patients in the ICU.
Kerr County reports 157 new positive cases, but there is no report of any new deaths; the official total remains at 145.
Kerrville Independent School District has not updated its website since Wednesday, Jan. 19, and remains at 299 COVID-19 cases reported across the district.
New studies released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday show a booster shot for COVID-19 provides “robust” protection against hospitalization and severe disease.
The study also found that getting a third dose of an mRNA vaccine was at least 90% effective at preventing COVID-19-associated hospitalization, both for the delta and omicron variants. A third shot reduces a person’s risk of an emergency department or urgent care visit by 94% during delta and 82% during omicron, the study reported.
A second study concluded that people with three shots had the highest protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Looking at data from 25 state and local health departments, the CDC research found that, among those who were boosted, there were 149 cases per 100,000 of population, and for those with only two doses, there were 255 cases per 100,000.
As of Tuesday, Jan. 18, the public can order free at-home tests through a new federal testing initiative. Order the free test at www.covidtests.gov. Up to four tests may be ordered per household and will be delivered through the U.S. Postal Service.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health offers self-testing at its newest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There will not be a doctor on location, but an employee will be available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is necessary, but an appointment is required. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted at the site.
To make an appointment, go to www.petersonhealth.com and follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those who have insurance, their provider will be billed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.