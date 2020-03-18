The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Community Center plans to remain open this week.
While the coronavirus pandemic has forced organizations across the nation to close, Molly Putnam, the Kroc Center’s director of operations, told The Kerrville Daily Times that the beloved community center doesn’t have any intention of closing unless it’s state mandated.
The Kroc Center is at 201 Holdsworth Drive. For more information, visit kerrvillekroc.org or call 830-315-5762.
