Kerr County residents are airing frustrations about not having enough information on current COVID-19 vaccination distributions to the area. City, county and health care officials say they share the concerns but that those decisions are “completely controlled by the state.”
Of the 29 million (as of 2019) residents of Texas, 5.7 million have received vaccinations against COVID-19. Of those, 3.7 million have received only one dose. Approximately 2 million have been fully vaccinated with two doses, reports Texas Department of State Health Services as of Tuesday.
Texas receives about 330,000 doses per week for distribution to 254 counties, Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn said Wednesday.
“The process of vaccinations has been a huge struggle. I realize that when we heard about the vaccinations in December, most of us thought, ‘Oh, great! We’ll get a vaccination, and we’ll be past this COVID deal.’ But it hasn’t worked that way. Pfizer and Moderna have not been able to produce enough vaccine. What we’re facing in Kerr County is what is being faced around Texas and the country,” he said.
Residents of Kerr County cite the source of their frustrations as what they say is a lack of information, response and planning from officials from the local to the state levels. The preregistration process set up through Peterson Health alleviated frustrations temporarily.
“On Feb. 11, my wife and I signed up on the newly established registration website for securing the COVID-19 vaccination at the hospital. Since then we’ve heard nothing,” wrote William Korcz of Kerrville in a Feb. 25 letter to the editor. “Does anyone know how many people registered? Are we still in the queue? How will we be notified when to come in for the shot once the vaccine is available and it’s our turn?”
“Kerr County still can’t get enough vaccines for those in 1B group that want it - people are traveling elsewhere or doing without,” wrote Jane Polk in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
Others call out local officials for a lack of movement on the vaccine distribution.
“Are we not talking to the right people, are we not making our voices heard, are our city leaders not doing enough to take care of the citizens of Kerrville and the surrounding areas? What does it take? I’d really like to know,” Debby Williams of Ingram wrote in February.
The vaccine is not available, however, according to the numbers provided both by the state and local officials.
“What they need to know is that we are fighting hard for more vaccines, but it is completely controlled by the state. We don’t know when or how many until they (DSHS) contact us that we will receive an allotment,” Lisa Winters, director of marketing and community relations at Peterson Health, said.
Questions surrounding why Kerrville was not chosen as a hub for vaccine distribution are still asked. But the state has provided no explanation for that choice, Blackburn said.
“Our dilemma lies squarely at the feet of previous Commissioner’s Courts. Earlier courts have rejected any possibility of formalizing a county health unit. They feared facilitating ne’er-do-wells and attracting indigents, becoming entangled in medical liability and litigation, and cited lack of funding. On Monday, Feb. 8, the commissioners could only direct their constituents to neighboring counties with health units/hubs and a vaccine supply,” wrote Frances Lovett of Comfort in a letter to the editor published on Feb. 13.
“The DSHS chose the hub sites to serve the area. Fredericksburg was set up to serve not just Gillespie County, but Kerr County — the same with Uvalde. We don’t know why we weren’t selected,” he said.
Further, when he approached DSHS directly in January, he said the only response he was given was ‘No’ to being made a hub.
“There is a huge amount of anger and anxiety about this. I wish that was not the case; I wish we were further down the road with vaccinations in the county. Hopefully, when Johnson & Johnson come on with their vaccines, maybe we can speed it up,” said Blackburn.
Currently in Tier 1B, Winters noted also that PRCM does not know when or how many vaccine doses will be allotted to it until the state informs it.
Korcz further voiced concern there isn’t information about how the vaccine will be distributed once it does become available to the mass public.
“We seem to have lots of news about why the vaccine isn’t available but very little news about how it will be distributed once it gets to Kerrville,” he wrote.
Peterson Health says they are ready when the vaccine is made available.
“Believe me, we are ready to go with a mass vaccination clinic for the community (and) have all the logistics and plans in place. (We) just need the vaccine!” Winters said.
A statement from Peterson Health is expected Friday with additional information about vaccine distribution.
“I also field hundreds of calls and feel for our community who desperately wants the vaccine,” she added.
