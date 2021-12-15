The weekly report from Peterson Health, as of Dec. 14, shows four COVID-19 patients admitted, none vaccinated, and one patient confined to the ICU. Hospital admissions have been holding well below 10 patients for the past several weeks.
Kerr County officials report that they have seen six new positive cases, two who are vaccinated, bringing the cumulative confirmed cases to a total of 3,551. There have been no additional deaths, leaving the number at 141.
The Kerrville Independent School District’s COVID-19 status page reports, as of Dec. 9, that there are seven cases district-wide, with two cases at Tivy High School, one at Daniels Elementary School, two at Nimitz Elementary School, one at Starkey Elementary School and one case among the non-campus staff. KISD updates their status page on Thursdays.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
