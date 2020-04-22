H-E-B announced today that starting Monday it will expand its operating hours for all stores, including those here in Kerrville, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days per week.
"With an improving supply chain and stronger product availability, our stores have the capacity to serve more customers throughout the day while providing the products they want at our everyday low prices," the company said in a news release. "Along with our new hours, we continue to ease product limits on many items and customers will start to notice many popular departments reopen, such as our bakery, deli and floral departments."
After all this Corona mess is over with, I fully expect the reemergence of the old style corner grocery. The massive chain operations have become so un-personal and the "cattle car" environments are unfriendly. How nice it would be to walk into the grocery and be called by name again. Bigger is NOT always better.
