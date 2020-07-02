King Lear rehearsal

Michael Wingard as Edgar and Treston Mack as Edmund wear protective face masks during a rehearsal for “King Lear,” this year’s Shakespeare In The Park production. The show has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

 Contributed photo

A Shakespeare in the Park production of "King Lear," which was planned for July 3 and 4 on the lawn of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Perfoming Arts, has been canceled. Rising coronavirus infections and an order from Gov. Greg Abbott prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more prompted the event's cancellation. Discussions are ongoing as to whether the production will be live-streamed or broadcast at a later date.

