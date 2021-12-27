Despite the Omicron variant sweeping across the nation, Kerrville has still not seen its first case of that COVID-19 variant, according to Lisa Winters, community health coordinator for PRMC.
Peterson Health reported seven patients admitted with coronavirus as of Monday, Dec. 27, with two who are vaccinated. There are two patients confined to the ICU.
Kerr County health officials report that they have seen 39 new positive cases, with 17 of those vaccinated. There is no report of whether any of the positive cases are of the Omicron variant.
Deaths from COVID-19 are holding steady at 142.
The Kerrville Independent School District is off for their Christmas holiday break, so there are no reports on COVID-19 this week, however, they did report 10 cases across the district as of Dec. 16. They are expected to resume their reports on Thursday, Jan. 6.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care, 130 W. Main St., offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays.
To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, Option 2.
