The weather pattern becomes unsettled the next three or four days, with periodic opportunities for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.
A few models suggest we will see up to 1 to 3 inches of rain across portions of the Hill Country over the next seven days.
We will see how this turns out as a cold front stalls across Texas and combines with several disturbances across the region.
We can expect more clouds Tuesday with a slight chance of storms during the day. Highs top out in the lower 90s. Southeast winds become east at 5 to 15 mph during the day.
A cold front brings a higher risk for thunderstorms Tuesday night and Wednesday.
There is a risk for heavy rainfall, small hail and strong wind gusts with storm activity the next few days.
Wednesday should be cooler with more clouds and a chance of rain.
