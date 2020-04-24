The Kerrville Public Utility Board has a unique way of doing some good for the public.
The utility has about 100 masks hanging from a tree in front of its Kerrville headquarters at 2250 Memorial Blvd., and they’re not hard to miss. Whether, there will be any left will be the question. They’re free and limited to one per person.
Allison Bueche, the utility’s marketing director, said she spotted the idea from a social media post, and thought it was an excellent way for KPUB to give back to the community. With a gentle breeze the masks were swinging from clothes pins on Friday afternoon awaiting the first person to take one.
While masks are not required in Kerr County during the coronavirus pandemic, they are highly encouraged to be worn in public, especially at places like Walmart and H-E-B.
