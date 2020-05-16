Residents across Kerr County started receiving their assessments on their property values this last week, and it’s coming as a shock to many — a severe shock.
Depending on the property, the residents saw values jump significantly — some by as much as 25% or more. Many, including the Kerrville City Council, anticipated this potential jump and moved earlier this month to ask Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session of the legislature to freeze the property tax values at 2019 levels.
“You can write Gov. Abbott,” said Kerrville City Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman on Friday morning. “I would encourage loads of those letters.”
The issue is coming into focus now during the coronavirus pandemic and the economic toll it has taken on communities across the country. Before the shutdowns that have defined the response to the coronavirus, Kerrville’s economy was humming along with near-record employment and one of the hottest housing markets in the state.
Also before the threat of COVID-19 reared its head was an audit by the state of Texas about the valuations on property taxes, which help fund the county’s school districts. In the state’s estimation, those numbers being reported were low to where the market should be, and so the Kerr County Central Appraisal District began the hard look at evaluating those values heading into 2020.
The result? The first part was realized this past week as residents started receiving those valuations, but the real pain will most likely come later this week. Despite the pleas from local governments, all feeling the pain from the rapid loss of sales tax revenue, it is unlikely that Abbott will reconvene the legislature before 2021.
“One or more 30-day special sessions may be called at any time solely at the discretion of the Texas Governor, with the issue or issues to be addressed selected by him,” state Rep. Andrew Murr wrote in a letter to the Kerrville City Council. “However, to date Governor Abbott has indicated that he does not intend to call a special session in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While state law does currently provide a broad range of emergency powers to the Governor to exercise in times of declared disaster, I understand that the Governor does not have the authority to take any action to address the requests contained in the City’s Resolution regarding property tax valuations and the appraisal process.”
For many cities, including Kerrville, the frustration lies with Abbott’s disaster declarations, which in a typical disaster would allow for a freezing of those property tax rates. However, Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton has issued guidance that the coronavirus pandemic is not the same as a hurricane, disaster or fire and not eligible for that relief.
So, the tax bills will likely go out later this year and they could be painful for many.
“This especially hurts right now,” said Bob Reeves, the county’s tax assessor/collector. “This especially hurts during the worst economic time in our memory.”
Much of that money is intended for the school districts, which is where the reassessment started after the state issued red flags about low valuations for the area. If that were to continue, the school districts could see a reduction in funding.
While it’s Reeves’ job to collect those taxes, he said that the important thing is that there is an appeal process with the central appraisal district, and that taxpayers should be prepared to argue their case to its board.
Coronavirus has changed some of that process, according to Sharon Constantinides, the chief appraiser of the KCAD. Residents will have until June 10 to appeal valuation decisions but it will not be an in-person process.
“A protest can be filed online using the e-file system, mailed or drop off in the Kerr CAD lobby,” Constantinides wrote in an email. “Once a protest has been filed, an appraiser will contact the taxpayer by phone or email. No face-to-face informals will take place in order to protect the public and staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.