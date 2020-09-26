As the number of new coronavirus cases continued to surge in Kerr County on Friday, county officials and Peterson Health sharply differed on an exact number.
On Thursday, Kerr County officials told key stakeholders, with the exception of Peterson Health, that it will no longer count positive cases from Peterson Regional Medical Center until they are formally verified by the Texas Department of Health Services.
It’s a development that has proven to be perplexing to Peterson Health officials, who say they’re sticking with their testing plan.
All of this comes in the week after Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly unilaterally decided to apply for a face mask exemption for the county, which was granted by the state last week.
Kerr County’s position is that there were five active cases in Kerr County on Friday, but Peterson’s numbers are far more telling of what is actually happening in the county over the last five days.
On Friday, Peterson reported seven new cases, driving its active cases to 26 this week, which would automatically invalidate the mask order for the county — but the county doesn’t necessarily accept those numbers.
Kerr County’s Emergency Management Coordinator W.B. “Dub” Thomas said Peterson Regional Medical Center’s use of rapid-result antigen testing forces the state to consider those cases probable.
Thomas said antigen tests are being listed as being “to be determined” because they’re not as accurate as the PCR test, which Peterson also administers.
The Franklin Clinic in Kerrville also uses antigen testing.
“The numbers could get confusing if I start adding up PRMC numbers to DSHS numbers before they are entered into the DSHS system,” Thomas said in an email to The Kerrville Daily Times.
Peterson Health CEO Cory Edmondson said the hospital is using both types of testing — the highly sensitive PCR molecular test and the rapid-result antigen test. They will use a PCR test if they want to confirm an antigen test.
“I would say that we’ve been very consistent in our testing and results,” Edmondson said Friday.
Peterson Health currently has four people hospitalized with the virus.
“As of today, we have 34 cases that DSHS has told us qualify as TBD,” said Thomas, adding that the count includes 12 cases submitted by Peterson Regional Medical Center on Thursday and Friday. “Peterson Health system also submitted five cases on Sept. 21 from its antigen testing, but those cases have not been entered into the DSHS database in the TBD column yet. DSHS staff members assure me that they are researching the five cases from Sept. 21 and will find out why they have not been entered, as well as rectify the situation.”
Edmondson said he plans to meet with Thomas and Kelly about the issue because he believes the hospital has been highly accurate in its screening and testing of thousands of patients since March.
“I respect whatever the county does,” said Edmondson, adding that Peterson is still testing between 40 and 60 people per day. “We are going to continue to report our numbers like we always have done.”
Edmondson said the state’s reporting is often delayed — an issue that came to light earlier this week. On the state’s public facing website, Kerr County is listed as having 152 active cases.
Just how long it takes DSHS to consider a case active remains unclear.
“DSHS reviews all those cases to make sure they meet certain criteria to be an active case,” Thomas said in the email. “Active cases become recovered cases based on a 10-day to 14-day recovery period.”
Since the start of the pandemic, Texas has struggled to provide accurate numbers via its various platforms run by DSHS.
For instance, today’s Texas COVID-19 dashboard says one person tested positive from Kerr County on Friday. County officials have previously cautioned against relying on data from the state’s public facing COVID-19 data, because it’s often delayed. Instead, they’ve argued — via press releases — that data from Region 8 was more accurate, but it was Region 8 that reported the information incorrectly on this latest change in numbers.
Earlier this week, DSHS admitted it had undercounted more than 3,000 cases, including as many as 144 in Kerr County, among counties in the department’s Region 8. The county blamed that backlog on the state not properly counting cases among private physician offices.
In addition, Kerrville Independent School District officials confirmed that one student and two staff members have contracted the virus. One staff member in the Ingram Independent School District has tested positive for the virus.
How those school numbers factor into the county’s totals remains unclear.
