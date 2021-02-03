Schreiner University nursing students administered more than 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the public on Jan 25-26, in Fredericksburg. Hill Country Memorial Hospital, along with local physician offices and senior citizen’s centers, worked to identify and schedule community members who are part of the Tiers 1A and 1B immunization plan.
“We have a great relationship with the medical providers and facilities in the Hill Country,” said Toby Appleton, marketing and communications manager for Schreiner University “I am proud our nursing students are continually helping to meet the needs of our community and that our health care partners know the quality of training our nursing students receive and reach out to us for assistance. This allows our students to showcase their skills, participate in improving the health of our community and see the difference they can make now and in the future.”
Schreiner University’s nursing students are trained on how to give injections from their first semester of nursing school. As part of their curriculum, they learn valuable hands-on training, such as administering vaccinations, and complete their clinicals each year through a partnership with several medical facilities in the Hill Country and South Texas. As more COVID-19 vaccines are allotted to Fredericksburg and Kerrville, Schreiner University plans to be of assistance with additional vaccination opportunities.
