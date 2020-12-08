Peterson Health reported its largest number of new cases from the weekend during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday with 56, and there was a death over the weekend at Peterson Regional Medical Center — Kerr County’s 38th.
Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Kerr County had 68 cases reported — that, however, was from a five-day period.
Monday’s positivity rate was at 19% — well ahead of the state’s average. On Monday, Peterson Regional Medical Center reported that there were 21 people hospitalized — an increase in five people since Friday.
With the five new patients, The Kerrville Daily Times is estimating that at least 40 people have been hospitalized since Nov. 1 — just at Peterson Regional Medical Center. The hospital does not disclose the exact number of people hospitalized.
The last time Peterson didn’t have someone hospitalized with COVID-19 was on Sept. 15 — 83 days ago.
The virus has been steadfast in its spread across Kerr County and is now nearing infecting 1,400 people, including 463 since Nov. 1. During this period, Kerr County has seen a 14.7% rate of infection — well above the state’s requirement of 10%. At this rate, it’s unlikely that Kerr County will be able to rescind its mask order anytime soon.
The Texas Department of State Health Service, which is charged with tracking the virus in Texas, reported another death in Kerr County — possibly outside of Peterson Health. The state’s death numbers can take 10 days.
The latest death at Peterson happened on Dec. 4.
However, the report of a death from the weekend gives Peterson nine deaths, 19 deaths outside of the county and 10 at Kerrville nursing homes.
On the nursing home front, the two-week delayed data from the Texas Health and Human Services office showed that things — as of Nov. 23 — had calmed a bit at Waterside Nursing Home, but that Riverhills Nursing and Rehabilitation had four cases among its patients. Once again, the number of cases follows positive results of the staff working at the facility.
In local schools, the data has been a little bit more spotty with at least 55 people in the Kerrville Independent School District having tested positive for the virus, including 22 students at Tivy High School. On Monday, KISD said there were 18 active cases in the district.
The majority of the cases among students in Kerrville, Ingram and Center Point have been those in high school settings.
On Monday, Texas reported 8,712 new cases — one of the biggest numbers to be reported on Monday during the pandemic. There were 22 deaths.
The state hospital situation did show an improvement over the weekend with the number of those hospitalized falling below 9,000 people.
In the San Antonio region, which includes Kerrville, hospital capacity remained steady, and there were more than 600 people hospitalized with the virus in the region.
The nation is approaching the point where it is averaging 200,000 new confirmed cases per day. As of Sunday, the seven-day average for cases was more than 196,000.
It's not surprising, but, it's scary because some people think wearing masks doesn't apply to them because it's an "infringement on their rights." To that, it's an "infringement" on my rights when a person, not wearing a mask, decides to "invade" my personal space and could be asymptomatic, therefore exposing me. But, they don't seem to care and/or could be in denial. Mask up, people. Think of others instead of yourself.
