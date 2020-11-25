With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, Peterson Health said Tuesday that it will not report new coronavirus numbers until Nov. 30, and that likely means a significant number of new cases will be reported.
Just how many? The trends point to a number somewhere between 70 to 100 new cases to be reported from Wednesday through Nov. 30.
In a four-day period, Peterson Health has reported 65 new cases of COVID-19, with two deaths. If that trend continues, Peterson could have more than 80 new cases to deal with over the next five days.
Kerr County has had 10 people die in November from or with COVID-19 and the county's death toll — as estimated by The Kerrville Daily Times — is 30. The accounting for the deaths is 17 from out-of-area hospitals; five from Peterson Regional Medical Center; and eight from Kerrville-area nursing homes.
The positivity rate for the two days of reports has been above 20%, which is well above the state average of 11%.
Just how many active cases are currently in the county is a guess at best, but the numbers from the state and Peterson suggest it's anywhere between 155 and 250. There are so many differing numbers between the various reporting agencies and organizations it's hard to know for certain.
This also doesn't include the situation at nursing homes, assisted living centers and other care centers, including the Veterans Affairs hospital in Kerrville, where the regional Veterans Affairs offices have declined repeated requests from The Kerrville Daily Times to provide an accurate accounting of cases and fatalities there.
On Wednesday, The Kerrville Daily Times submitted a Freedom of Information Act request in an effort to compel the VA to disclose how many residents have tested positive or have died from COVID-19 at the Kerrville hospital.
