Cases of the coronavirus were reported in counties bordering Kerr County, and two counties out.
East of Kerr County was one confirmed case in Boerne, located in Kendall County. To the south, there were six confirmed cases in Medina County. To the north, there was a “presumptive” case of the virus reported in Gillespie County — meaning the patient there was determined by a state lab to have the virus, but the results were being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. This case involved a staff member at Hill Country Memorial Hospital in Fredericksburg.
A bit further east, there were 29 cases in Bexar County on Thursday, according to the city of San Antonio’s website. Regarding how these infections occurred, eight were travel related, four involved close contact, and six were from community transmission. Eleven were female and 18 were male.
San Antonio’s figures for Bexar County differ from the Texas Department of State Health Services, because the latter does not count people repatriated from China or former passengers of a cruise ship who were on a U.S. government flight to Joint Base San Antonio–Lackland.
In Hays County, an hour and a half east of Kerrville, there were five confirmed cases on Thursday.
In Travis County, about two hours northeast, there were 23 cases, according to the city of Austin’s website. One of these patients was a physician at St. David’s HealthCare, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
According to the DSHS, private labs had tested 1,463 patients for the virus, and public labs had tested 872 in Texas.
As of Thursday afternoon, there had been four deaths statewide.
According to the DSHS, the next two weeks are critical in slowing the spread of the virus, and the agency recommended the following actions on the part of all people in Texas:
Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are sick, older and/or have a medical condition.
If you are sick, stay home except to access medical care. If you are able to take care of yourself, stay home. If you need to see your doctor, call ahead.
Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and non-essential trips into public.
Cancel events of more than 10 people.
Limit close contact with other people. Try to maintain 6 feet of distance. Employers should allow alternative work options as much as possible.
