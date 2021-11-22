Kerr County reported an increase of 16 new cases of COVID-19 county-wide since Friday, Nov. 19, and an increase of 75 recovered cases.
Peterson Healthl will not be reporting during the week of Thanksgiving and the Kerrville Independent School District is closed for fall break, so they will not be issuing a report.
As Kerr County residents and their visitors gather for the Thanksgiving holiday and Black Friday events later this week, they are strongly urged to keep up with their health safety protocols.
William B. “Dub” Thomas, Kerr County emergency management coordinator, said the county’s active cases were at 106 as of Monday, a stark increase from the 14 cases reported on Nov. 15. Thomas cautioned county residents to remember that holiday gatherings have potential to spread COVID-19.
“It would serve us all well if we continued to use our safety practices during this week’s holiday get-togethers, as well as those in the holiday season to come,” Thomas said.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses. Peterson Health will be hosting a vaccine clinic on Dec.4, but registration in advance is required. Go towww.petersonhealth.com, click on the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Registration link in bold red type.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.