Darrell Beauchamp walks around the Museum of Western Art pointing out features on different paintings, sharing information about his favorites, the significance of works of art and the collections presented.
His presentation is like any other given on a museum tour except this one is virtual. Beauchamp isn’t speaking to any visitors in person. He’s talking to the visitors tuned in online. Since the museum’s temporary closure last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beauchamp is operating in a new normal just like the rest of the world.
His involves planning and preparing for future exhibits, but also maintaining contact with the public through regular Facebook videos giving viewers a glimpse of the different works of art showcased here.
“Any business keeps their brand out there in the public eye the best they can,” said Beauchamp, the museum's executive director. “If we can bring them a little education and joy during these tough times, that’s what we’re hoping to do.”
For Beauchamp and leaders of other area arts organizations, the challenge at present is twofold. One, they must remain connected to the public that they exist for. Two, they must weather the financial losses inherent in the absence of visitors and guests and prepare for the day they could open again.
“They notice that we’re not there and that’s good,” said Jeffrey Brown, executive director of Playhouse 2000 and The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts. “We sincerely believe in what we do, that it’s important to the community, to have the kind of experience we offer and it’s nice to know that people have noticed when they’re not available.
“The scary part of that is that I think people could get used to it and it would take an awfully long time to convince people that gathering together is preferable if they’re convinced that it’s not,” he said.
In the list of casualties in the COVID-19 pandemic, visual and performing arts might not be high for some people. But for others it’s their world. It represents not only people’s jobs, but also their outlet, their artistic expression and a source of joy.
For Hill Country arts organizations, the giant pause button that has been pressed is one that has created uncertainty and opportunity.
While some organizations are confident they can weather up to three more months of this, others predict it will get very difficult in about one.
Lanza Teague, director of the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, gets a bit emotional as she talks about the importance of the organization and why it must remain.
“Our art center has been here for 20 years,” she said. “It tells me that we are a valued part of our community.”
The center features three galleries plus classrooms. It’s mission is to support the local arts community and educate people in the visual arts. It does that through regular exhibits as well as art classes.
Already, it has had to cancel all of its April art classes, which were sold out. And the Southwest Gourd Fine Arts Show, which attracts artists from around the country and is one of the center’s two biggest exhibits annually, is up in the air.
It’s set to start May 14, but Teague doesn’t know if they will be able to have it.
“It’s really going to severely hurt us if we have to stay closed beyond May 1,” she said.
The center operates on a $200,000 annual budget, which pays for its two full-time and two part-time employees, along with utilities, commissions and workshops.
The museum closed in mid-March because of the virus and it loses about $10,000 per month when closed, Teague said.
Though she has applied for the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, she has not heard if she received it. And because of the precarious financial situation, Teague has chosen not to cash her April paycheck and said another employee gave up his for the month as well.
“(It’s) more important for me to keep this center going than it is for me to get a paycheck,” she said.
She said if they are not able to open in May, they will have to meet to decide how to proceed. They could push back a schedule of exhibits, but they have to pay bills.
“I know we’re not the only ones in this boat and I’m just hoping we can get back to business very soon,” she said, adding that visual and performing arts organizations provide a home for artists in the community. “If these organizations don’t exist, that’s a huge hole in our community.”
At the Hill Country Arts Foundation, organizers have adjusted schedules and are making plans as best they can amid the uncertainty.
The foundation, which includes an art gallery, art studios, classes, camps, and outdoor and indoor theaters, had one weekend of its March show before canceling the rest of the performances.
Executive Director Sarah Derousseau said they plan to bring the comedy “No Body Like Jimmy” back in August.
The “Matilda” musical set for June was canceled because it involved 40 children and adults.
However, “Unnecessary Farce,” originally scheduled for May, was pushed to June. The comedy show involved a smaller cast, with only adults, Derousseau said, and because they have an outdoor theater with 520 seats, they can implement social distancing measures if needed.
“Steel Magnolias” is still set for July.
“Of course we want to get back in business and all that, but we do want to keep our cast and our audience safe,” Derousseau said. “So we are really giving a lot of thought to how to do both, how to do business safely.”
The foundation has applied for the Paycheck Protection Program funds, but has not heard back. Presently, all 10 staff members still are employed.
“I think across the board the sense of not knowing is what’s scariest for all of us,” she said. “You know if we could just say definitely everything’s going to be fine by June 1, I think we all would be able to make decisions easily, gird our loins and make it through June 1. But that sense of unknown is very scary. Nonprofits arts organizations, we’re never rolling in money, so it’s hurting a lot of places.”
For organizations that thrive on community and bringing people together to enjoy the arts, not having those opportunities is challenging.
Yet, several of them are using this break to tackle projects that they haven’t had time for until now.
At Playhouse 2000, which produces and presents shows at The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, that looks like working on maintenance issues, streamlining the patron database, building a new website and continuing to plan for the future.
At the Museum of Western Art, staff are reworking the website, rebranding, looking at color palettes for marketing materials, and updating the membership database.
“It’s not about being closed,” said Beauchamp, of the Museum of Western Art. “It’s about getting ready to reopen. For us that’s important.”
Brown, with Playhouse 2000, said despite the financial hits, the nonprofit is on solid ground at the moment.
“I have been able to report to my board that we are confident that three months of limited income is survivable,” he said. “The farther out beyond that we go, the more we will have to rely on additional support coming from people who want to make sure that something is still here.”
The nonprofit manages the Cailloux City Center and produces its own shows. Brown said they have been fortunate that a lot of customers have said they will hold onto their tickets for postponed shows. Still, Playhouse 2000 has processed more than $10,000 in refunds during April. And with all May shows either canceled or postponed, they took a $30,000 hit. The annual budget is about $600,000.
“Until the public feels comfortable coming back together again, everything is kind of up in the air,” he said.
The center employs four full-time staff members plus a few part-timers. It has a limited emergency fund and successfully secured funds from the Paycheck Protection Program. Those funds, which they received Thursday, will help them for a few months, Brown said.
The Museum of Western Art closed on March 19. It employs five people and uses about 30 volunteers.
Beauchamp said the annual budget is $300,000 with the main revenue streams including membership, visitation, museum store, the annual fundraising gala set for September, and individual and corporate gifts.
“It’s been interesting to see even our membership renewals that used to flow very regularly have quit,” Beauchamp said, “and I don’t know if it’s because (people) are wanting to see what’s going to happen or if there’s so many other things on their mind, that they don’t want to deal with that right now.”
While the museum’s financial situation is OK at the moment, they are using their emergency fund.
“We’re like everybody else, Beauchamp said. “We’re doing the best we can to be prepared to open, hopefully sooner rather than later. If this were to continue six months, it gets a great deal more serious.”
The museum did apply for the Paycheck Protection program, has reached out to its supporters, and simply by being closed, some expenses associated with exhibitions and events are cut, Beauchamp said.
Although the Symphony of the Hills had to cancel its final concert of the season, leaders are planning for its upcoming 20th anniversary season. They have even commissioned a new piece for the first concert.
“We’ll be fine on this,” said Tim Summerlin, president of the symphony’s board. “We work very carefully. We budget prudently.”
The symphony employs about a half-dozen people on a part-time basis. That’s apart from the musicians, who are hired on a contract basis. It operates with a $300,000 budget.
Summerlin said the first challenge would be if there is a restriction in place in September because that’s when the orchestra needs to start rehearsing. He said as the fall gets closer if virus levels are not tapering off, they would have to start thinking about adjusting plans.
In the next few weeks, the symphony plans to communicate with its ticket holders, patrons and subscribers about ticketing renewal for the coming season.
“We want them to know that we’re darn sure planning ahead,” he said. “We have a really great concert season (planned).”
