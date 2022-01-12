The Kerrville Independent School District has seen an increase of 117 COVID-19 cases since the end of the winter break, according to their website. With a total of 10 cases as of Dec. 16, 2021, the district took a break for the holidays. Upon returning, the first district report of 2022 showed a case total of 57 as of Jan. 4, 2022, and has since risen to the current total of 127 cases, as reported Wednesday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 98% of the current COVID-19 cases are of the omicron variant, and although the number of cases currently are spiking, the CDC says a downward trend will begin in the coming days.
COVID-19 cases across the district touched all schools except the Hill Country High School. Tivy High School had the largest number of COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday with 33, followed by 22 cases at Daniels Elementary. Tally Elementary shows 18 cases, Starkey Elementary has 14 cases, the Early Childhood Center has 12 cases, B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School has nine cases, Nimitz Elementary has six cases, Hal Peterson Middle School and the non-campus staff both have five cases, and the Disciplinary Alternative School Program has three COVID-19 cases.
Peterson Health’s website shows 25 people admitted to the hospital with COVID, with five confined to the ICU.
Kerr County officials report 217 new positive cases, but no new deaths keeps the total at 143.
The CDC stated on Dec. 20, 2021, the omicron variant had been detected in most states and territories of the United States and that its rapid spread would mean a surge in January.
While the CDC is working to learn more about the variant, it did state that it seems those who have it can spread the virus to others even if the carrier has been vaccinated or doesn't have symptoms.
“Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths due to infection by the omicron variant; however, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur,” said the CDC.
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, at 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health is offering self-testing at their latest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There will not be a doctor on location, but an employee will be available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is needed, but an appointment is required, since there will be no walk-ins allowed. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted there.
To make an appointment, go to www.petersonhealth.com and follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those who have, their insurance provider will be billed.
