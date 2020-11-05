Kerr County's coronavirus-related death toll jumped up on Thursday when Peterson Regional Medical Center said two of its patients had died.
Also on Thursday, The Kerrville Daily Times confirmed that two people had died at the Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation, 1213 Water St. The first death occurred between Oct. 16-19, while the second death was on Oct. 22 and was reported by Texas Health and Human Services Department — separately from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The second Waterside death could be a possible duplicate because DSHS did report a Kerr County death on Oct. 22, but neither agency could reconcile the discrepancy.
All DSHS reporting comes from death certificates that are signed at the time of death, but that could take up to 10 days to process on the agency's COVID-19 website. In the case of the first death at Waterside, that death was never reported by DSHS.
With these four deaths, Kerr County's COVID-19 death toll stands at 19 people — and is likely higher. The Department of Veteran's Affairs has declined to say if there have been fatalities at the Kerrville Veteran's Medical Center, but at least 77 veterans have died from the virus in the San Antonio region.
Since Oct. 2, there have been at least six deaths of Kerr County residents from COVID-19. Most of those deaths have occurred in San Antonio-area hospitals.
By comparison, seasonal flu killed 21 people from 1999 to 2018 in Kerr County.
The situation at Waterside Nursing and Rehabilitation is also unclear because the facility's owner — Fort Worth-based Trinity Health Care — declined to comment on specifics about the outbreak, which began in early October.
“We are taking all possible measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus within our facility," the company said in an emailed statement. "Leadership is working closely with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following all recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including preventative actions. We continue to restrict visitors from entering our facility and have taken steps to isolate impacted residents, implemented the use specialty equipment to disinfect the facility and upgraded our air filtration systems for the protection of all our residents and staff.”
As of Oct. 22, Waterside had 20 employees infected, and 29 patients, which includes the two fatalities. In other locations, with outbreaks of this size, Trinity has seen deaths range from six to 15 people, according to state documents. The data is delayed for nursing by nearly two weeks.
Kerrville Independent School District reported that its now had 20 cases, including 14 students. Earlier this week, the district said at least four Tivy High School students were sickened with the virus.
Peterson Health reported that there were five new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.