For the second week in a row, positive COVID-19 cases and the number of admissions to the hospital have increased.
Peterson Health reported 21 admissions from COVID-19 as of Monday, and there are seven patients confined to the ICU.
Kerr County’s website reported 142 new positive cases as of Monday, and the death total remains at 143.
“While I can’t say for certain that these new cases are because of the new strain of COVID-19, the omicron strain, I can tell you that state public health officials are estimating that 98% of current cases are due to the omicron strain and 2% are caused by the delta strain,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated on Dec. 20, 2021, the omicron variant had been detected in most states and territories of the United States and that its rapid spread would mean a surge in the coming weeks.
While the CDC is working to learn more about the variant, it did state that it seems those who have it can spread the virus to others even if the carrier has been vaccinated or doesn't have symptoms.
“Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths due to infection by the Omicron variant. However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur,” said the CDC.
“Like the CDC says, the recent emergence of omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters,” Thomas said. “Anyone who has not been vaccinated can be inoculated for free by contacting local pharmacies, doctors’ offices or Peterson Regional Medical Center.”
Vaccinations are available through pharmacies across the city, including Walmart and both H-E-B grocery stores. Most locations have the booster shots available as well, including the Pfizer and Moderna doses.
Peterson Urgent Care offers vaccination clinics, available by appointment only, at 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8-9 a.m. Saturdays. To make an appointment, call 830-258-7373, option 2.
Peterson Health is offering self-testing at their latest location, the Kerrville Medical Clinic. The clinic is open 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. There will not be a doctor on location, but an employee will be available to give instructions if needed. No doctor’s referral is needed, but you must have an appointment, since there will be no walk-ins allowed. It is also not a vaccine clinic, so only self-testing will be conducted there.
To make an appointment, go to www.petersonhealth.com and follow the prompts. The address of the clinic will be provided once an appointment has been made. For those without health insurance, this service is free; for those who have, their insurance provider will be billed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.