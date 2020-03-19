Across Texas, the coronavirus pandemic took a major turn as Gov. Greg Abbott declared a public health emergency that cleared the way for schools to close, bars and gyms to close and for the end of dining inside of restaurants.
Thursday proved to be a pivotal day for the state as the number of infections jumped and slowly closed in on the Hill Country, with cases reported in Fredericksburg and Boerne.
During an afternoon press conference in Austin, Abbott unveiled his plan to stop the spread of the respiratory virus, which has already killed at least three Texans and infected 143 people — nearly double what was reported on Wednesday.
“As we gather today, there are at least 27 counties (identified with cases),” Abbott said. “Texas, historically, is a proven model in the way that we respond to natural disasters. A lot of people don’t know, but Texas actually leads the nation in natural disaster declarations.”
In his executive order, Abbott barred visitors from nursing homes and care facilities unless it was for critical need. He shuttered bars and gyms. He closed massage businesses. He told Texans they should avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people. He stopped restaurants from using dining rooms, while encouraging them to use drive-thrus, pickup or delivery.
Some of the ambiguity in his executive order provided local governments the ability to decide how they want to handle the crisis. Before he issued the order, Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio had moved to restrict dining room access inside restaurants.
However, restaurants expected to halt dining room services starting at midnight Friday and continue this through April 3 at midnight.
SCHOOLS CLOSED
Abbott also ordered all schools closed until April 3.
Earlier Thursday, the Kerrville Independent School District closed its schools indefinitely. After Abbott’s executive order, schools districts in Center Point, Ingram, Comfort and Harper all suspended the school year until April 3.
Hunt School officials said the school was closing indefinitely, but more details would be available after a board of trustees meeting on Tuesday.
Harper ISD said on its website that the closure of the school year could stretch beyond April 6.
In a news release, Kerrville ISD said it was working to develop a plan to educate students at home by March 30. The district also said it would be making meals available for students that can be picked up.
The moment was not lost on the class of 2020 at Tivy High School.
“We are heartbroken,” said Bella King, Tivy’s senior class president. “(The Tivy seniors) try to be defined by academics, or we try to be defined by athletics, or we try to be defined by organizations, but the only box I can put the seniors at Tivy in is a box of character. I think that the seniors will stand behind me when I say that my character is telling me I am more than willing to give up this small portion of my life than risk someone else’s bigger portion of their life.
“I would never want to risk multiple people in the community just because I want to walk the stage or give a graduation speech or go to prom.”
The University Interscholastic League followed the governor’s order and suspended the high school sports season until May 4 — nearly wiping out the remainder of the season for many athletes. That hit home for high school athletes.
“I miss baseball’s atmosphere,” said senior Stoney Rhodes, who had helped lead the Antlers baseball team to a 14-3-2 record until play was suspended. “It’s a sport that I have always known and love. … But God is going to handle it, so I’m just putting it in his hands. Whatever happens happens. (Our baseball team) were on a roll. That makes it harder when your team gets together and you’re kicking butt in games and BAM! Coronavirus happens.”
STORES, RESTAURANTS AFFECTED
While Abbott was taking action, shoppers in Kerrville were starting to see the impact of the virus with retail stores JCPenney, Belk and Bath and Body Works all closing their doors through at least the end of the month. Those decisions put more than 100 people out of work temporarily.
“With the effects of the outbreak being felt more each day, our primary concern and area of focus is and has been on the health and safety of our associates, our customers and our communities,” JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau said in the statement. “We know this is a critical, unprecedented time, and our thoughts are with those who have been impacted.”
What Soltau didn’t mention was if the company’s employees would be paid or receive benefits during this period.
Kerrville-based James Avery closed its retail jewelry locations through next week as a precaution.
Other stores moved to reduce hours, including Walmart and the newly opened Harbor Freight. For those traveling to San Antonio to find shopping, they would find stores such as Macy’s, Neiman Marcus, Ikea, Foot Locker, Disney Store, DSW and other retailers closed through at the least the end of the month.
However, it’s the impact on restaurants, bars and gyms that has drawn much of the concern of local business owners. While many feared the expected dining room closures, others put it forward with a tone of positivity.
“We are going to move forward and provide,” said Mario Estrada Jr., a chef and partner at downtown Kerrville’s Humble Fork Restaurant. “Our job is customer service.”
Estrada said the restaurant will honor the dining room closure and is set to deliver curbside pickup at its location at the corner of Water and Sidney Baker streets in the historic Pampell’s building.
“People need food,” said Estrada, adding a senior menu would be included in the restaurant’s future offerings. “We’ve tried to help anyone who has come through these doors.”
Not only is Estrada dealing with the limitations on his business, but he also teaches culinary arts at Tivy High School and is faced with how to teach those courses to students who are now at home. In addition, he’s got three daughters who are now out of school as a result of the district’s decision to close indefinitely.
VIRUS IN THE HILL COUNTRY
In Fredericksburg, Hill Country Memorial Hospital posted on its website that there was a presumptive positive test for a non-care employee of the hospital.
“In abundant precaution for our Hill Country residents and visitors, HCM has thoroughly prepared for COVID-19 cases in our hospital and standardized processes in all our facilities,” said Hill Country Memorial Hospital CEO Jayne Pope. “We will continue to work closely with local organizations, city governments and state health departments while following guidelines for preparedness. We want to reassure our communities that we continue operating our hospital and locations at the level of remarkable care you expect from us.”
In Boerne, Kendall County officials said the state of Texas confirmed a positive test for a resident there.
Reporters Sean Batura and Ariel Lutnesky also contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.