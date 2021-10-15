COVID-19 admissions are holding steady at area hospitals, but Peterson Health reports that there have been two additional deaths, bringing the total for the county to 127. Currently, there are 15 patients admitted with COVID-19, with six of those vaccinated. There are three patients confined to the ICU. County-wide, there have been nine new positive cases, with none of them vaccinated.
Kerr County’s COVID-19 update website shows 125 active cases, a decrease of 81 since Friday, Oct. 8, and recovered cases increased by 164 to a total of 6,217.
Vaccinations are still on the rise, with weekly increases totaling 200 or more. Today, Friday, Oct. 15 totals show those with at least one vaccine shot are at 26,119 (50.85%), an increase of 129 in the last seven days and fully vaccinated totals stand at 22,969 (44.72%), an increase of 174 in the same period, since Friday, Oct. 8.
“Overall, we are seeing this latest surge of the pandemic slowly dissipate, but not as fast as we wish it would. Any deaths are too many,” said William B. “Dub” Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator. “We continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and for citizens to continue with the same proven safety precautions that we’ve been relating since this whole thing started last year — washing hands frequently, covering your face when in public, socially distancing by 6 feet or more, disinfecting work/home spaces and vehicles, etc.”
Kerrville Independent School District numbers remain the same, reporting 11 COVID-19 cases, the same total as Tuesday, Oct. 12 totals.
