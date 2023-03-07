A San Antonio company has been chosen to perform engineering work to help in constructing a new sidewalk from the Kerrville VA Medical Center to Flat Rock Park.
The Kerr County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Feb. 27 to choose Mendez Engineering for the endeavor, dubbed the Veterans Pathway project.
The project consists of a sidewalk that would allow VA patients easier access to the other side of Texas 27.
The company was recommended by a selection review committee that met Feb. 22, according to Noel Putnam, county grant coordinator.
“We reviewed and scored the requests for qualifications that we received,” Putnam told the court. “We received five of them.”
Putnam said Mendez Engineering had letters of recommendation and had done “extensive work in sidewalks, which is basically what our project is.”
The company is to be paid with American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
No contract has been signed yet with the company. The contract will be considered at a future court date.
AG BARN
REPAIR FUNDING
During a recent discussion of how to fund repairs at the county ag barn, Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz said he’ll investigate how the county can potentially begin the process of submitting an application for funding to the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corp.
The ag barn needs electrical system repairs and a new roof, some members of the commissioners court said during their Feb. 27 meeting. Commissioners Don Harris and Rich Paces disagreed about whether the ag barn floor also should be covered in concrete. Harris and others have argued the facility’s dirt floor absorbs animal waste and is a health hazard.
On Feb. 27, Paces, who represents Precinct 2, said he talked to a lot of people who said covering the floor in concrete would be a mistake. In response, Harris, representing Precinct 4, said he’s “talked to a whole lot of people who think it needs to be concrete.”
The Economic Improvement Corp. oversees a budget generated by a portion of the city sales tax rate, and these monies are used for projects that generate economic activity. Local government officials have said the ag barn — and Hill Country Youth Event Center in general — attracts many visitors to the county, and these visitors spend money at various local businesses every year.
The idea of approaching the Economic Improvement Corp. for funding was broached by former city councilmember George Baroody, who advised the commissioners court on the issue Feb. 27. He said the corporation is “sitting on” about $6 million in un-earmarked funds and “isn’t doing a whole lot of economic development anyways.”
“It’s an allowable project for EIC,” Baroody told the court. “One of the city council members was on your (capital improvements planning) committee. Therefore, I think you might get a little bit of help in selling it to the city. Even though you guys (the city and county) have apparently a current tense relationship. I’d say (it) doesn’t matter; it’s playing that way in public. Anyways, the point is, one of the city councilmembers was on your committee announcing this as a need. The EIC funds are not taxpayer funds. They’re coming from sales tax; therefore, a thing like the ag barn would essentially pay for itself through whatever revenue people claim that it’s going to bring.”
