It is with heavy hearts that we announce Van Buren Shuler Jr., age 80, of Kerrville, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Monday June 5, 2023. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, on July 24, 1942, to Van Buren Shuler Sr. and Marie Caldwell.
Van bravely served our country in the U.S. Army 2nd Battalion 34th Armor Regiment “The Dreadnaughts” during the Vietnam War. His fellow brothers in arms called him “Tex.” During his service he was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor and Purple Heart. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, good scotch, riding his Harley and always had a custom home or remodel he was working on. Van was a successful home builder and talented handy man. He was a very loyal and strong man, and he will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.