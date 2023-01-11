A strong cold front will drop temperatures into the lower and middle 60s for highs after reaching the 80s on Thursday afternoon.

Skies will remain sunny most of the day with northwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph before noon. Winds gradually taper off during the afternoon hours.

