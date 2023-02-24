Some of the “Voices of Doyle” participants are, top row, from left, Deborah Lewis Shaw, Earnest Fifer, Peter Pollard and Mable Neal; second row, from left, Fred Gamble, Nell Nash, Millicent Clover and Raymond Hardee; and bottom row, from left, Annie Walker, Sylvia Payne Lewis, Alan Hicks and Sarah Gamble.
From the collection of Joe Herring Jr.
A friend speaks to Itasco Wilson at her 100th birthday party. The longtime Doyle School teacher died in 2014 at age 103.
Doyle students gather for a school photo in 1947.
The Doyle School served Black children in Kerrville until desegregation in the 1960s.
The late B.T. “Prof” Wilson served as principal at the Doyle School for many years.
There are many ways to tell our community’s history. For many of us scribblers, newspaper writers going several generations back, the way we tell Kerr County’s story is in words printed with ink on paper.
I’ve been writing this weekly column since 1994. Our community’s story is like a mosaic, and each week, I bring one tile and place it carefully here in the newspaper.
