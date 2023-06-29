Party in the park: 4th on the River brings music, fireworks to downtown Kerrville

Folks gather at Louise Hays Park for the annual fireworks display as part of the Fourth on the River festivities in 2022. This year’s event will kick off at 2 p.m. Tuesday, with live music, food trucks and plenty of activities for the family.
Live music, fireworks, food trucks and family fun are all part of Kerrville’s Fourth on the River celebration in Louise Hays Park. The celebration will get underway at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, in the downtown park at 202 Thompson Drive.
The Randy Rogers Band will headline the day’s festivities, which is hosted by the Arcadia Live. Opening acts include Grammy award winners Los Texmaniacs with Flaco Jiménez, Allie Colleen and Dawn and Hawkes.
