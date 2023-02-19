Lent is when Christians turn our focus on the beginning of the season leading up to Easter. The term “Lent” refers to the season when we anticipate the lengthening of the days leading from winter to spring and the anticipation of the Easter season.
Tuesday, Feb. 21, is Shrove Tuesday, when some churches will observe the event with a pancake supper as does the First Presbyterian Church, where the supper will be presented by the youth group and their leaders. Each year, the menu includes pancakes, sausage and all the fixings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.