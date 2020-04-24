No doubt, these are some crazy times with COVID-19, but I think for those who walk with God, we have a magnificent opportunity right now. The big key at this time is where our mind is fixed.
So let me ask you, who is controlling your mind? The news, your fear or the peace of God? This is important, because your thinking controls your actions.
Where your heart is fixed is going to govern the words you use — and how you feel, respond to others and the world around us.
What you focus on, you empower.
In times of crisis, it is easy to lose the battle when we focus on the negative.
I was talking to someone the other day and listened a long time to all the negativity that was said. I was trying to be compassionate, however, it was evident that self-pity had taken over, and she really did not want help.
Negative thinking can easily lead to self-pity.
Years ago, I was whining about my life to a dear friend. Finally, my friend said, “Oh, Kathleen, I am going to pray for you. You are sinking in self-pity.” ]
My friend was right; although at first her words shocked me, I was thankful she pointed it out.
Proverbs 4:23 (NIV) states, “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.”
When our mind is set on all that is negative and the “what if,” it plays with fear, anxiety and panic. Negativity is toxic. It is draining and makes a withdrawal to all around.
Romans 8:5-6 (NIV) says, “ Those who live according to the flesh have their minds set on what the flesh desires; but those who live in accordance with the Spirit have their minds set on what the Spirit desires. The mind governed by the flesh is death, but the mind governed by the Spirit is life and peace.”
When our mind and heart see God bigger than what is against us, or His perspective, it brings life and peace.
Romans 8:14-16: “For those who are led by the Spirit of God are the children of God. The Spirit you received does not make you slaves, so that you live in fear again; rather, the Spirit you received brought about your adoption to sonship.”
Right there, we learn that as children of God, fear and panic are not from God. If those show up at your door, don’t let them in!
Romans 8:18 (NIV) declares, “ I consider that our present sufferings are not worth comparing with the glory that will be revealed in us. For the creation waits in eager expectation for the children of God to be revealed.”
These are powerful times for us as believers. We have such an opportunity to impact the world around us. When your mind is controlled by the spirit, you can give away good news, peace, joy, love, hope. The Earth, creation is eagerly waiting for us to rise up and bring hope, peace, joy to those around us.
Sweet friends, guard your heart from negativity, fear, doubt, unbelief and self-pity. Partner with God in these days. All creation is waiting for you to rise up, to bring joy, peace, love, hope wherever you go.
Kathleen is a Hill Country native, writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping people bring God into their everyday life. You can contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com and listen to her podcast at kathleenmaxwellrambie.podbean.com.
