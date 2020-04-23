Thinking about Good Friday, Easter and all the things going on with the COVID-19 pandemic, I have discovered some things they have in common: threats, death, trust and overcoming.
John 11-12 tells us, Jesus had just raised Lazarus from the dead, rode into Jerusalem and people were singing Hosanna, and things were going well. The next thing you know, his life is threatened, and they kill him! It looked like defeat. Your may feel threatened and defeated right now with your circumstances and the virus.
2020 began and life was rolling along, our economy was doing good, kids were in school, and then all of a sudden, a pandemic hit. Many things changed and our lives are threatened. Death is all over the news, jobs lost, uncertainty and panic are in the air, but the Bible gives us hope and direction.
In John 13, Jesus begins to tell of His crucifixion, betrayal, and His death. Then in John 14, He begins the chapter with, “Do not be afraid, trust in God, and trust also in me.”
It looked really bad for Jesus and his disciples and yet, He was totally confident in God. He directs us to shut the door on fear, and look to Him and God. Fear, or trust in God, are choices we have, and you cannot do both at the same time. One of them has to go, and you get to choose. We have a great opportunity right now to practice our peace and trust in God.
The Easter story is good news because it is all about overcoming. I feel we have an awesome opportunity right now, to partner with God in our personal lives and overcome. The definition of overcoming: to get the better of a situation, to get the victory over or succeed in dealing with a problem or difficulty.
You and I have a God given right to overcome in any situation when we partner with God. Jesus died, rose from the grave, and when you give your heart to Him and He lives in you, the power to overcome any obstacle, resides in you. How can you succeed in COVID-19 circumstances?
II Corinthians 2:14 says, “Thanks be to God, who always leads us to triumph in Christ.”
I am looking to God to lead me and our family through this tough season and let Him lead us to overcome. Easter is about following Him.
My husband and I love to dance. We dance much better and have more fun, when I am sensitive to him and follow Stephen’s lead. Who are you following right now? The news, the panic, or God?
I firmly believe that God gives us the ability to overcome instead of being overwhelmed by life’s circumstances.
I John 5:4 (NIV) states, “whatever is born of God overcomes the world. Who is the one who overcomes the world but he who believes that Jesus is the son of God.”
As children of God, overcoming power resides within us to overcome any circumstance we may encounter.
I have had my share of crisis, heartbreak, and adversity, and as I have turned to God, He has helped me overcome, worked things in me and out of me, and I have drawn closer to Him.
It is time we exercise our God given right to overcome and declare over our circumstance, “God, with you, I will overcome.”
If you have never invited Christ into your heart, now is a perfect time to begin a relationship with Him. It is simple, just pray: “Jesus, I confess my sin to you and realize I need a savior. I invite you into my heart, give my life, and ask you to teach me how to walk with you. Amen.”
I pray God’s rich blessings and peace over each of my readers and their families this Easter, and look forward to hearing your overcoming stories.
Kathleen is a Hill Country native, writer, speaker and podcaster. She is passionate about helping people bring God into their everyday life. You can contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com and listen to her podcast at kathleenmaxwellrambie.podbean.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.