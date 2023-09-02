A child’s mind is like a sponge that is constantly absorbing more information. This can be a good thing if they are learning about God and how to develop a personal relationship with him. Unfortunately, a Godless society along with a secular public education system moved away from the golden rules, which were considered our heavenly Father’s standard for holy and obedient living. There was a time when taking children to Sunday school was admired by society as a normal way to lead the family into a spiritually moral and wholesome lifestyle. In the evenings, the father would gather his family around and read the Bible and discuss right and wrong and how we all should live.
This family time created a trust and spiritual bond as the parents and children discussed perspectives and learned about the challenges and accountability of everyday life. We know in the eyes of God this was good, but of course, we also realize that Satan wanted to do everything he could to break this up. And he did. When we look around today, we see that entertainment was the distraction that caused the family unit to become separated from each other and, more importantly, away from God.
