Hill Country Atelier, a studio art school founded by Holly White-Gehrt in 2017, announced its relocation from the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram to a new home in downtown Kerrville next to the Arcadia Live on Water Street.
White-Gehrt, founder and director of Hill Country Atelier, says, “I am delighted to move the Atelier to the banks of the beautiful Guadalupe River in the heart of downtown Kerrville, which is closer to our students coming from Fredericksburg, San Antonio and Boerne,” said White-Gehrt, founder and director of the Hill Country Atelier. “We offer traditional, skills-based classical art training that is no longer taught in modern universities or private art colleges. This new space will allow us to increase our programs and attract more students and world class art instructors.”
