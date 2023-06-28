HCAF’s first Summer Art Mart opens Friday with free evening reception

These “Clay People” are just some of the unique offerings by Hill Country artists at the Summer Art Mart, which opens Friday at the Hill Country Arts Foundation. More than 20 Texas artists will have works on display and for sale.
INGRAM — The Summer Art Mart opens Friday, June 30, at the Duncan-McAshan Visual Arts Center and Art Gallery on the grounds of the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram.
All work is handmade and one-of-a-kind by artists and craftspeople from the Hill Country and across the state and includes home decor, jewelry, pottery, stained glass, fiber art and more, according to a spokesperson for the HCAF.
