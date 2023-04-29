The Pastor Nominating Committee of the First Presbyterian Church, after a thorough nationwide search, voted unanimously to present to the congregation a nominee for its new senior pastor at last Sunday’s well-attended worship service. The congregation voted unanimously to accept the committee’s report.
The Pastor Nominating Committee, chosen from among key leaders in the congregation, includes Mary Elllen Summerlin, chair; Ed Wallace, vice chair; Cliff Cunningham; Fred Gamble; Rebecca Huchton; Emily McAllister; Tim Rye; LeRoy Schlechte; Cheyl Sieker; Andreina Silgueor-Valles; and Regin Mass, Mission Presbytery liaison.
