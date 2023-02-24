The Rev. Kevin Nelson preaches at his home church, Calvary Baptist Church in San Antonio. Nelson will be the guest speaker at Sunday’s Black History Month Celebration and worship service at Doyle Community Center, 110 W. Barnett St. in Kerrville. (Courtesy photo)
The Doyle Community Center will celebrate Black History Month with a community worship service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. The Doyle Community Center Choir will provide the music, and the guest speaker will be the Rev. Kevin Nelson, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in San Antonio.
